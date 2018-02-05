SUPER BOWL

Eagles QB Nick Foles to rides in Super Bowl victory parade at Disney World

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles speaks to media on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Not only is Nick Foles going down Broad Street for a parade, but he's first going to Disney World for another parade.

Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory, Foles took part in the famous Disney World commercial, which went like this:

"Nick Foles, you and the Philadelphia Eagles have just won the Super Bowl! What are you going to do next?"

Foles responds, "I'm going to Disney World!"



On its website, Walt Disney World says, "A backup quarterback most of the season, Foles lived out a true Cinderella story."

Foles is scheduled for a celebration parade Monday at the Magic Kingdom before fans and park guests lining Main Street, U.S.A.

This will be the first time an Eagles player will participate in the Super Bowl parade at Disney.

REMEMBER THIS? Houston Astros celebrate historic World Series win at Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Astros' George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday in honor of their big World Series win.


The iconic "I'm going to Disney World" phrase has its roots in a conversation between then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and the first people to fly around the world without stopping, Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, according to an ABC News report.

"It was late and the conversation hit a lull as we waited for our food," Eisner wrote in his 1998 memoir. "So I asked Dick and Jeana, 'Well, now that you've accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?' Rutan responded, without hesitation, 'I'm going to Disneyland' And of course I go, 'Wow, that's cool! You made the right choice.' But my wife interjects: 'You know, that's a good slogan.'"

A month later, then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms became the first MVP to proudly exclaim, "I'm going to Disney World!"

EMBED More News Videos

You've heard countless athletes say "I'm going to Disney World" or "I'm going to Disneyland" after winning major sporting events. How did the tradition get started?



And the rest, they say, is history.

After Disney World, Foles will be joining his teammates later in the week for another parade down Broad Street.

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super BowlparadeDisney World
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'I'm going to Disney World': Do they really go?
SUPER BOWL
Nick Foles talks fame, Philly, future on Jimmy Kimmel
McConaughey congratulates Foles on Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski burglarized while he played at Super Bowl
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos