Authorities released mugshots of the five suspects arrested during a raid of an alleged chop shop with ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.Officials say Alexandria Hollaway, Matthew Follis, Shain Whitman, Everitt McAdams, and Shasta Cole, were all arrested during the Feb. 2 raid in San Jacinto County.The Liberty County Precinct 6 Constable's Office, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force and the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the investigation.The raid occurred on a dirt road just north of Cleveland.They found at least 11 stolen vehicles, in various stages of being taken apart. Investigators said at least eight of the vehicles were trucks.Authorities also found drugs, including cocaine and meth, and guns that they believe could be stolen.Officials say the suspects are associated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, a gang of white supremacists.Holloway is being charged with nine counts of theft of a vehicle, drugs and a felon in possession of firearm charge. Her bond is set at $20,000.Whitman faces two vehicle theft charges with a $5,000 bond and McAdams and Cole both face a drug and theft charge with a $21,000 bond each.At the time of the raid, Mathew Follis was arrested and charged with nine counts of theft of a vehicle, drugs and a felon in possession of firearm charge, but according to authorities he has bonded out of jail.