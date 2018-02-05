NW Houston McDonald's play area window shattered by bullet

Scary moments for customers inside a McDonald's on Antoine and West Little York when a bullet shattered the window of the play area.No children were inside when the shooting happened, but the incident has a lot of people very worried."Anything could have happened. Kids could have got hurt, somebody could have got hurt. I mean it is really sad," said Kashlyn Goosby who works nearby.Witnesses say the trouble started on a METRO bus. Apparently a group of teens got into some sort of fight on the bus.When the bus stopped, the teens got out, but the altercation continued and then escalated.Police say at one point a teen pulled out a gun a shot toward another teen.No one was hit, but the bullet went through the window and into a place reserved for children."I think it is horrible. Thank God there were no children there, playing. It could have been a worse situation," said Goosby.The teens all ran off after the shooting. So far police do not have anyone in custody.