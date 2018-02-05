NW Houston McDonald's play area window shattered by bullet

EMBED </>More Videos

Bullet shatters window to McDonald's play area in northwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scary moments for customers inside a McDonald's on Antoine and West Little York when a bullet shattered the window of the play area.


No children were inside when the shooting happened, but the incident has a lot of people very worried.

"Anything could have happened. Kids could have got hurt, somebody could have got hurt. I mean it is really sad," said Kashlyn Goosby who works nearby.

Witnesses say the trouble started on a METRO bus. Apparently a group of teens got into some sort of fight on the bus.

When the bus stopped, the teens got out, but the altercation continued and then escalated.

Police say at one point a teen pulled out a gun a shot toward another teen.

No one was hit, but the bullet went through the window and into a place reserved for children.

"I think it is horrible. Thank God there were no children there, playing. It could have been a worse situation," said Goosby.

The teens all ran off after the shooting. So far police do not have anyone in custody.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mcdonald'srestaurantshootingmetroteenchildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video