NW Houston McDonald's play area window shattered by bullet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Scary moments for customers inside a McDonald's on Antoine and West Little York when a bullet shattered the window of the play area.
No children were inside when the shooting happened, but the incident has a lot of people very worried.
"Anything could have happened. Kids could have got hurt, somebody could have got hurt. I mean it is really sad," said Kashlyn Goosby who works nearby.
Witnesses say the trouble started on a METRO bus. Apparently a group of teens got into some sort of fight on the bus.
When the bus stopped, the teens got out, but the altercation continued and then escalated.
Police say at one point a teen pulled out a gun a shot toward another teen.
No one was hit, but the bullet went through the window and into a place reserved for children.
"I think it is horrible. Thank God there were no children there, playing. It could have been a worse situation," said Goosby.
The teens all ran off after the shooting. So far police do not have anyone in custody.
