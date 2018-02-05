Northwest Mall picked as station site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Northwest Mall has been announced as the 'preferred location' for the Texas Bullet Train's Houston station site.
RELATED: Northwest Mall closed most stores in March 2017
The high-speed passenger train promises a 90-minute ride between Houston and Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley to serve the College Station area.
The Houston station site was chosen based on its ease of connectivity with local transportation, especially giving riders easy access to the Energy Corridor, the Galleria and downtown Houston. The Bullet Train project is expected to begin construction in 2019 and bring up to 1,500 permanent jobs. At least one third of the jobs created are promised to be in Houston.
The route recently outlined by the Federal Railroad Administration travels through multiple Texas counties. In the Houston area, you can attend a meeting at Woodard Elementary in Cypress on the evening of February 5th, and in Grimes County at Navasota Junior High and Waller County at Waller High School on the night of February 6th.
Staff from the Federal Railroad Administration will host the meetings. Representatives from Texas Central, the privately-funded company developing the Texas Bullet Train, will also be there to talk to residents, business and landowners.
If you can't attend a meeting in person, you can learn more about the process and send your comments online.
Here are the dates and times of the public meetings:
Grimes County
Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Navasota Junior High School
9038 TX-90, Navasota, TX 77868
Waller County
Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Waller High School
20950 Fields Store Rd, Waller, TX 77484
RELATED: Bullet train from Houston to Dallas takes another step forward