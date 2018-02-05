TRAFFIC

Wrong-way driver blamed for multi-car crash on Highway 290

Wrong-way driver blamed for wreck on Highway 290 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers are investigating crashes after calls came in to police about a driver going the wrong way on Highway 290.

The driver was reported at about 9:45 a.m. on the outbound lanes near Gessner.

Houston police say a woman driving a white Kia was traveling the wrong way on the main lanes of the Northwest Freeway. That car struck a red Saturn nearly head-on, then hit a blue Prius.

"There was a three car accident, involving one female going inbound on the outbound lane in 290. She caused a three car accident and there were two people transported. We are unaware of any injuries right now, unaware of their conditions," officer Breshell York said.

The drivers of the white and red vehicles were both taken to an area hospital with what police call minor injuries. The family in the Prius were not injured.

Live traffic map
