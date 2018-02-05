HOUSTON ASTROS

George Springer inks 2-year, $24M deal with Astros

Outfielder George Springer has agreed to a new deal with the Houston Astros. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros outfielder George Springer is staying in Houston, at least for the next couple of years.

Springer has agreed to a 2-year, $24 million deal with the ball club to avoid arbitration, Eyewitness Sports confirms.

Arbitration is when a player and team both submit a salary offer for a new contract. An arbitrator chooses a number based on which offer is closest to the salaries players of similar skill sets are making.

He was named the World Series MVP tying Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley for the most home runs in a Series.

Springer shined in the regular season with nine lead-off home runs, which set a new franchise record.

He has played in Major League baseball for four seasons, all with the Astros.

Top 5 things you didn't know about George Springer

SEE ALSO: Mr. and Mrs. MVP: Inside George Springer's lavish wedding
