P!nk shuts down haters over performance of national anthem

P!nk doesn't have time for the haters.The singer is fighting back at internet trolls who didn't like the version of the national anthem she performed before Super Bowl LII.She wrote on Twitter, "Yeah, but at least I suck while singing our country's national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch."Many noticed P!nk take something out of her mouth before she sang.She said it was a throat lozenge since she's been battling the flu.P!nk also thanked her fans for their support.