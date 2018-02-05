Family escapes as fire severely damages their Willis home

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of six escapes house fire in Willis. (KTRK)

By
WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A family of six escaped a house fire on west Powell Street in Willis.

Fire crews were called to the house just after 5 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Fortunately, everyone in the home got out by the time firefighters arrived.

Rescue crews managed to get the fire under control in a very short period of time.

No word yet on what caused the fire but firefighters say there is extensive damage to the back of the home.

The investigation into what started the fire is currently underway.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firehouse firefirefightersbuilding fireWillis
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video