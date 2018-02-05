Family escapes as fire severely damages their Willis home

A family of six escaped a house fire on west Powell Street in Willis.Fire crews were called to the house just after 5 a.m. Monday.When they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building.Fortunately, everyone in the home got out by the time firefighters arrived.Rescue crews managed to get the fire under control in a very short period of time.No word yet on what caused the fire but firefighters say there is extensive damage to the back of the home.The investigation into what started the fire is currently underway.