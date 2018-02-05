Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run in NW Harris Co.

Officials need your help finding the driver who hit and killed Michael Hughes early Monday morning.

Investigators say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in northwest Harris County is in custody.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the driver turned himself or herself into sheriff's deputies after leaving the scene of the deadly crash around 1 a.m.Deputies said they were searching for the driver who killed 57-year-old Michael Hughes as he was crossing the center lane of Jones Road near Tower Oaks.Investigators said the driver did not stop to render aid, but has surrendered to deputies.Hughes died at the scene from his injuries.Deputies did not give us the suspect's name or gender.