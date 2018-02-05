SUV crashes through north Houston home causing major damage

EMBED </>More Videos

A north Houston home was severly damaged when a Tahoe crashed through the first floor. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An SUV slams into a house in north Houston leaving behind major damage.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Courtney Fischer provides a look at the home damaged by an SUV.


The crash happened on John Alber Road at Biscayne Way just west of the Hardy Toll Road.

The family says the husband, wife and two young children were upstairs sleeping when the Tahoe slammed into the first floor.

The Tahoe went through the garage. It took out the door and part of the dining room that's attached to the kitchen.


The homeowner says the driver tried to run from the scene but police were able to catch him.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car into buildingtruck crashhomeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video