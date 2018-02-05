Man dies after high-speed chase on reported stolen motorcycle

A man driving a stolen motorcycle is dead after a high-speed chase through Conroe. (KTRK)

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man allegedly trying to get away with a stolen motorcycle died after wiping out at the end of a chase just north of Conroe.

Motorcycle driver dies after crash during chase with DPS


The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say the motorcycle was stolen and that may be why the man driving it did not stop.

It all started about 15 miles south of the crash scene in Oakridge when police spotted the motorcycle speeding past them.

Officers tried to pull over the bike, but the driver did not stop.

As the motorcycle continued north on I-45, DPS troopers followed.

The motorcyclist apparently exited and then reentered the freeway at least two times before he lost control just before FM 3083. He crashed along the shoulder of the road.

The driver was taken from the scene to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

