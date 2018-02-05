SUPER BOWL

Awning collapses, street lights toppled in Philly celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Eagles fans cause damage. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
It was a celebration like none other throughout Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl Championship. But there were fans who took the celebration too far Sunday night, causing damage in parts of the city.

A video showed fans flipping a car onto its side.


People climbed the gates and light poles in front of City Hall.

Broken traffic lights were left lying in the streets.

The windows at Macy's were smashed with glass and debris littering the sidewalk.

People climbed onto the awning at the entrance to the Ritz Carlton. The awning, still full of people, later collapsed.

Police worked to manage the crowds on foot, bikes, and horses.

There is no word yet from Philadelphia police on how many arrests were made.

Police say there were a number of injuries, but none were life-threatening.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super BowlPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Nick Foles talks fame, Philly, future on Jimmy Kimmel
McConaughey congratulates Foles on Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski burglarized while he played at Super Bowl
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Eagles QB Nick Foles is going to Disney World
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video