Man accused of stalking singer Lana Del Ray

ORLANDO, Florida --A Florida man was arrested outside a Lana Del Rey concert after a "possible kidnapping threat."
Michael Hunt, 43, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking.
Police said Hunt had tickets for the singer's performance at the Amway Center in Orlando.
According to a statement from Orlando police, Hunt also had a knife on him when he was arrested near the venue on Friday.
WESH reported that police were tipped off that Hunt posted threats directed at the singer online.
Hunt denied the allegation in court Sunday.
"The lady doesn't know me. How can it possibly be a serious charges when me and her never met each other, then everything is out?" he said.
Hunt claimed it was love and that he never planned to harm her.
He's being held in jail with no bond.
Lana Del Rey tweeted Sunday that she's "doing fine" and appreciates all the messages of concern.