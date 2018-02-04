Man accused of stalking singer Lana Del Ray

ORLANDO, Florida --
A Florida man was arrested outside a Lana Del Rey concert after a "possible kidnapping threat."

Michael Hunt, 43, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking.

Police said Hunt had tickets for the singer's performance at the Amway Center in Orlando.

According to a statement from Orlando police, Hunt also had a knife on him when he was arrested near the venue on Friday.

WESH reported that police were tipped off that Hunt posted threats directed at the singer online.

Hunt denied the allegation in court Sunday.

"The lady doesn't know me. How can it possibly be a serious charges when me and her never met each other, then everything is out?" he said.

Hunt claimed it was love and that he never planned to harm her.

He's being held in jail with no bond.

Lana Del Rey tweeted Sunday that she's "doing fine" and appreciates all the messages of concern.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcelebritystalking
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos