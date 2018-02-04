SPORTS

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

INDIANAPOLIS --
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.

The Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death and that the 26-year-old "was loved by all in the Colts organization."

State police identified the victims as Jackson, who grew up in Atlanta, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Police say they were killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis' west side.

Police said that it's believed that Monroe was a ride-sharing operator who was transporting Jackson when Jackson became ill. Monroe pulled over to the side of the highway and got out to help Jackson when both were struck by a pickup truck that also hit Monroe's car, police said.

The pickup's driver, a 37-year-old Indianapolis man, tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured, State Police said. The man was believed to be intoxicated and was driving without a license, police said.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail, where blood-alcohol test results were pending.

The 6-foot, 234-pound Jackson attended Georgia Southern. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in May 2015 and released by the team about three months later. Jackson was signed to the Colts practice squad in December 2015 and then by the Colts to reserve/future contract in January 2016.

He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts last September.

The Colts said in their statement that they "admired" Jackson's "outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality."

"He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization," the statement said.
