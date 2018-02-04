'I left him for 5 minutes,' says mom charged in baby's drowning

EMBED </>More Videos

"GET OUT OF MY FACE": Miranda Gilbert has been charged after her 1-year-old son drowned in a bathtub.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Virginia --
A woman is facing felony charges after her 1-year-old son drowned in the bathtub.

Miranda Gilbert told reporters she left the toddler for five minutes, and when she returned, she found the baby face down in the water.

According to charging documents, the 1-year-old was scalded in the bathtub after being left alone, WAVY-TV reports.

The child was rushed to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, but it was too late. The child died shortly after arriving.

"GET OUT OF MY FACE," CHARGED MOTHER SAYS
EMBED More News Videos

Miranda Gilbert had just a few words for one reporter after the death of her son.



Gilbert had a few words for a WAVY-TV reporter who hoped to speak with her on Friday.

"I wish people would leave me alone. I wish people were considerate and not in my face right now. I left him for five minutes," the child's mother said. "You know what, get out of my face."

Neighbor Patricia Griffin was stunned by the details of the baby's death.

"She left a child in the bathtub in scaling hot water. I can't imagine, it is hard to fathom that," Griffin said.

Gilbert has been charged with felony homicide with child abuse and neglect, and three counts of felony child abuse and neglect.

She is being held without bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild killeddrowningbaby deathmother chargedVirginia
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video