Missouri woman's boyfriend charged in 2-year-old son's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say Austin Stonebarger allegedly gave several conflicting stories after the boy's lifeless body was found. (KTRK)

UNION, Missouri --
A man left to babysit his girlfriend's 2-year-old son all day is charged in his murder.

Investigators allege the toddler was abused to the point of death by Austin Stonebarger while his mother was out.

When deputies arrived after a call to 911, they found the child neither conscious nor breathing, KTVI-TV reports.

EMS transported the boy to the hospital, where he later died.

Stonebarger was accused of giving conflicting stories to police initially before allegedly confessing he took meth for a few days.

The 23-year-old suspect claims the child became injured after pushing him, causing the toddler to fall and strike his head.

While investigators worked to piece together what happened, neighbors told KTVI they weren't surprised by the tragic circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

"They just seem like squirrely folks," said delivery driver Vincent Bess, who lives next door. "They were always in and out all times of the day."

Bess said the couple had a history of trouble.

"With their erratic behavior and stuff like that, it was just a matter of time before police had to be over here for one reason or another."

Brittany Morgan, another neighbor, said she was stunned by the situation.

"The loss of a child is the worst thing on the planet. So to have it happen, what, three doors down from me is just awful!"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmethdrugschild deathMissouri
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video