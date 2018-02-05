Former Little League president charged with felony theft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The former president of Jacinto City Little League is charged with stealing money from it.
Court records say Chris Vasquez cashed a check for almost $17,000 that was supposed to fund new scoreboards for the league.
The new board president said it's upsetting, because Little League means a lot to the kids.
"It's everything for these kids. It's what keeps them busy. It's what keeps them off the streets," said the new president.
According to court records, the league signed an agreement with Coca-Cola for $16,908.00. The money was supposed to pay for scoreboards, but court records say Vasquez took the money and even signed the check.
"Coca-Cola gave the money to the kids, and he just took it upon himself to not give it back to us," said the new president.
Not only that, court records say the new president reported other discrepancies, including missing equipment, sponsor money and unauthorized purchases.
Vasquez was already on probation for an unrelated case. He stole turf from a business in Tomball. Now there's a warrant out for his arrest for the recent theft case.
"He is nowhere to be found right now. We've been making attempts to find him. Yes, he is on probation," said Jacinto City Police Chief Joe Ayala.
The league does require background checks.
According to the Little League International's website, you cannot volunteer, coach or work for the little league if you have any crimes against a minor. It goes on to say, "Local leagues must take into consideration criminal records when making the determination whether the individual is unfit to participate."
The new president and parents just want the money back for the kids.
"The most important thing is getting the money back. Second of all, it's justice for the kids," said the new president.
Meanwhile, Jacinto City Little League is trying to raise funds to replace the stolen funds. You can help the team with a donation here.