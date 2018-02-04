Every year it seems like men's basketball coach Mike Davis hits a home run in getting scoring threats to transfer to Texas Southern.A lot of it is in his approach to the game."He's been around the game so much, so he knows a lot," Donte Clark said.Clark is a transfer from UMass. So far, he has been a top scorer for the Tigers.Davis says he has huge expectations for Clark this season."We are looking for another 40 point game out of him," Davis said.The Tigers still have one goal at the end of the season: to play in the NCAA tournament.