SPORTS

New transfer helping Texas Southern keep eye on NCAA Tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

Coach Mike Davis has huge expectations for new transfer, Donte Clark. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Every year it seems like men's basketball coach Mike Davis hits a home run in getting scoring threats to transfer to Texas Southern.

A lot of it is in his approach to the game.

"He's been around the game so much, so he knows a lot," Donte Clark said.

Clark is a transfer from UMass. So far, he has been a top scorer for the Tigers.

Davis says he has huge expectations for Clark this season.

"We are looking for another 40 point game out of him," Davis said.

The Tigers still have one goal at the end of the season: to play in the NCAA tournament.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportstexas southern universitybasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video