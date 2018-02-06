ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

She's here! Kylie Jenner gives birth to a healthy baby girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl. (KTRK)

You can now add mother to the list of duties for reality star Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and Houston's own, rapper Travis Scott, announced that their daughter Stormi was born on Feb. 1.

"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," Jenner posted on social media. "I've never felt love and happiness like this...I could burst!"



In addition to the announcement, Jenner posted at video on YouTube, titled "To Our Daughter."

The 11-minute video chronicled the beginning of Jenner's pregnancy, her intimate times with Scott and ended with the joyous sounds from their newborn child.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity birthscelebrity babieskardashian familyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video