Gunner was more than just a service dog to Bryan Vallandingham, but a treasured member of the family.His owner is in mourning after the dog, who went missing from his leash on January 12, died of horrific circumstances.According to police, the three-year-old husky was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head, and left along some train tracks in Kentucky."It's frustrating to me and sad at the same time," Vallandingham said.Gunner was more than just a beloved family member, but an ever-present help after Vallandingham became disabled while serving as a military flight nurse.Vallandingham suffered from relentless seizures, but said his quality of life improved greatly after Gunner came to live with him."He knew I was going to have a seizure 45 minutes before I was going to have one," he said.While police are looking for leads in the dog's death, investigators said a strange phone call may or may not be related.Tom Scheben of the Boone County Sheriff's Office said Vallandingham received a call the day before the dog was killed, claiming to have information about Gunner.Scheben said the man hoped to extort a $100 iTunes gift card from Gunner's family."I think is was somebody taking advantage of the situation," Scheben said. "Maybe I'll get a $100 gift card if I send a text and say, 'Hey, I know where your dog is.'"A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about the dog's death.Meanwhile, Vallandingham will be receiving a new service dog within the next eight weeks.