SUPER BOWL 52

Super Bowl LII may be coldest game ever played

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles vs Patriots for Super Bowl 52 (KTRK)

Tom Brady is going for his sixth Super Bowl title as the 40-year-old quarterback leads the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles leads the Eagles in their quest for their first Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia's last NFL title was in 1960, in the pre-Super Bowl days.

With a sixth championship, New England would tie Pittsburgh for most in the Super Bowl era.

Today's game will be played indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on what could be the coldest Super Bowl Sunday ever. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be around zero.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsfootballsuper bowl 52tom bradyNew England PatriotsPhiladelphia Eaglesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL 52
Macaulay Culkin says Eagles had best score of year
Nick Foles talks fame, Philly, future on Jimmy Kimmel
McConaughey congratulates Foles on Super Bowl
This sports anchor can't control himself when Eagles win
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
More super bowl 52
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video