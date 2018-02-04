YMCA employee accused of raping 4-year-old girl at work

Investigators say Caleb Gaston (pictured), who allegedly raped a small girl while at work, is no stranger to accusations involving children. (KTRK)

WICHITA, Kansas --
Police are investigating whether a YMCA employee accused of raping a four-year-old girl while at work had any other victims.

Investigators in Kansas said Caleb Gaston, 21, is facing charges in the alleged rape of a little girl Monday at the YMCA.

After his arrest, complaints of inappropriate touching surfaced from a church preschool where he used to work, KAKE-TV reports.

Plymouth Congregational Church Senior Minister Don Olsen said Gaston was fired last October after the church received a complaint of alleged "child abuse."

Gaston was not charged in that incident.

Members of the Y in downtown Wichita said they were stunned by the allegations.

"There are some sick people in our world," member Kristen Shelton said. "I was surprised to learn about it and I always feel safe when I'm here."

Officials with YMCA did not disclose whether Gaston worked directly with children as part of his job, but did release this statement:

"While we have rigid hiring policies and procedures in place to prevent this type of incident from ever occurring, we will be reviewing our hiring and safety practices as a result of this incident."

Gaston remains in jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the rape case is scheduled for February 15.
