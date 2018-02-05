Restaurant owner killed in apparent altercation in Alvin

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3032526" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating after body of an Alvin restaurant owner was found inside his business.

A restaurant owner was found dead inside his establishment, and a man is under arrest.The victim's son found his father's body inside Emily's Mexican Restaurant Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 6.Javier Lopez, 47, has been identified as the victim and owner of the restaurant.According to Alvin police, it appeared Lopez had been inside for about two hours.When the son arrived at the restaurant, he reportedly also found the suspect, 20-year-old Gorge Olmos, kicking holes in the walls. Police say the suspect then fled.Officers found Olmos hiding in the backyard of a nearby home, and arrested him without incident.The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.