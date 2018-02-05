Restaurant owner killed in apparent altercation in Alvin

EMBED </>More Videos

Restaurant owner killed in apparent altercation in Alvin, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A restaurant owner was found dead inside his establishment, and a man is under arrest.

The victim's son found his father's body inside Emily's Mexican Restaurant Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 6.

Javier Lopez, 47, has been identified as the victim and owner of the restaurant.

According to Alvin police, it appeared Lopez had been inside for about two hours.

When the son arrived at the restaurant, he reportedly also found the suspect, 20-year-old Gorge Olmos, kicking holes in the walls. Police say the suspect then fled.

Officers found Olmos hiding in the backyard of a nearby home, and arrested him without incident.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man's body found at Alvin restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after body of an Alvin restaurant owner was found inside his business.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundman killedrestauranttexas newsAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video