Kim Cattrall posted a picture of her brother on Instagram, urging anyone with information about her brother's whereabouts to contact Blackfalds RCMP in Canada.The actress wrote: "MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada."Cattrall, whose known for her lead role in "Sex in the City," described her brother as "one of a kind." She said that he's 55-years-old, six feet tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair.The actress also tweeted several messages on Twitter with details involving her brother's case.