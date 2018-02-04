BOSS

Employee throws boiling water in boss' face

A woman is behind bars for throwing boiling water at her boss. (KTRK)

FLORIDA (KTRK) --
A Florida man is recovering after one of his employees splashed his face with boiling water.

"I just felt the splash in my face, my skin sizzling," Claudio Salcedo said. "Never thought anyone could do such a thing."

Police said Salcedo and Jondre Thomas got into a confrontation after money went missing Davie and Salcedo's superiors questioned Thomas.

Thomas, who worked at the business for five years, denied stealing the money.

"She said, 'You've been trying to get me fired.' And when I went to tell her, 'You know, not true,'" Salcedo said. "And she went ahead and got very defensive, stormed out of the room slamming the door," Salcedo said.

Moments later, he said she met him outside. Surveillance video shows Thomas losing her cool, and throwing the hot liquid right at Salcedo's face.

After burning him, she walked away. He tackled her, and other employees rushed to separate them. Thomas ran away. Fire rescue took Salcedo to Broward Medical Center.

Deputies arrested Thomas Friday. She is facing one count of aggravated battery.
