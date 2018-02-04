2 killed, more than 50 injured in Amtrak collision with freight train

Two killed, 50 injured when Amtrak collision with freight train. (KTRK)

SOUTH CAROLINA --
A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and more than 50 injured

The State newspaper reports the crash happened about 2:35 a.m. Sunday near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road in Cayce, South Carolina. All passengers were removed from Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed.

There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board.
