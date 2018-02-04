HCSO says an ex-husband broke in, saw his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, and stabbed him to death. The man is now in custody. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/CqTFmuJ2t6 — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) February 4, 2018

A woman's former husband stabbed her boyfriend to death at a home in northwest Harris County early Sunday, authorities say.Police responded to a burglary in progress call in the 11900 block of Steamboat Springs Drive around 3:00 a.m.According to investigators, Jorge Perez Rios, 47, showed up to the home and found his ex-wife with her new boyfriend.Police say the two men got into an argument and the Rios stabbed the boyfriend to death."We don't know at this time why he would try and break in other than for his estranged ex-wife," HCSO Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said.After a short chase, detectives tasered the Rios and took him into custody."Ex-wife was here on scene, she'll be interviewed by several homicide investigators," said Wolfford. "Several children were in the house that are also being interviewed."Police said the ex-wife and children were not injured.Rios has been charged with murder by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.