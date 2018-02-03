Hall of Fame, Class of 2018: Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2018

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert "Dr. Doom" Brazile has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.The announcement was made Saturday night.Brazile never missed a game in his 10 seasons with the Oilers. The Jackson State legend won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 1975, then was selected to the Pro Bowl for seven consecutive seasons from Years 2 through 8. He was named to six consecutive All-Pro teams (first- and second-team) from 1976-81.