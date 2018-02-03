Students at Ron Clark Academy erupted into a dance party after finding out they were going to see "Black Panther."The viral video has been viewed millions of times on Facebook and Twitter."They flipped out," Wade King, the school's director of curriculum and instruction, told ABC News. "It was like an explosion of just pure joy."The film, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.School officials told ABCNews that the idea to marry the film with the current curriculum came from two teachers. Students will use the comic books to learn about imperial history and African art.The school will also have a day of cultural classes, African dancers and historical lessons.