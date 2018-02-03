Police locate woman dragged from gas station, suspect still at large

PORT ORANGE, Florida --
Florida police have located a missing woman who was kidnapped from a Port Orange gas station.

Her kidnapping was caught on surveillance cameras.

Police say 22-year-old Damoya Davis actually arrived at the store with the man they believe kidnapped her.

WESH reported that witnesses said she was seen on the phone trying to get someone to pick her up.

The suspect, 32-year-old Karon Watson, physically dragged her to his car, forced her inside and drove away.

Police haven't released any details about Davis' condition.

They are still searching for Watson.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos