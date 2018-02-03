Police locate woman dragged from gas station, suspect still at large

PORT ORANGE, Florida --Florida police have located a missing woman who was kidnapped from a Port Orange gas station.
Her kidnapping was caught on surveillance cameras.
Police say 22-year-old Damoya Davis actually arrived at the store with the man they believe kidnapped her.
WESH reported that witnesses said she was seen on the phone trying to get someone to pick her up.
The suspect, 32-year-old Karon Watson, physically dragged her to his car, forced her inside and drove away.
Police haven't released any details about Davis' condition.
They are still searching for Watson.