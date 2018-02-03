Man rescued after being stranded at sea for 16 days

NASSAU, Bahamas (KTRK) --
A Nassau, Bahamas man is happy to be alive after spending 16 days lost at sea.

Samuel Moss set sail on what was supposed to be a four hour trip between Bimini to Nassau.

Moss quickly ran into trouble when his GPS stopped working and he ran out of gas.

He let the wind steer him until he realized he was going towards the wrong island.

He was surviving off cookies, chips and water but eventually ran out. Moss says he wrapped himself in canvas on the boat to protect himself from crashing waves. He says he never gave up hope.

On Monday, day 16, a boater spotted Moss and called the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard rescued him about 10 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach.

He was taken to a hospital in Florida where Doctors said he was extremely dehydrated.

Doctors say Moss's body had gone into starvation mode, and they're not sure how he survived. The doctors called him lucky and said his age and health helped him survive the experience.
