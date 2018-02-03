EDUCATION

Teacher accused of assaulting student for not standing during Pledge of Allegiance

A Colorado teacher is accused of physically assaulting a student who wouldn't stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. (KTRK)

LAFAYETTE, COLORADO (KTRK) --
A Colorado teacher is accused of physically assaulting a student who wouldn't stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

It happened Thursday at Angevine Middle School In Lafayette.

It isn't clear whether any student was injured, but police were called over the incident.

The school's policy states that students may choose to sit or stand during the pledge.

The Boulder Valley School District hasn't released any details about what happened.

But a letter was sent to parents, telling them an incident occurred and that the school is cooperating with the police.

The teacher, Karen Smith, has worked with the district for 20 years.

She is on paid leave while the police investigate and determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

