4 arrested after attempted armed robbery, chase in NE Houston

The Houston Police Department arrested four suspects who tried to pull off an attempted robbery in northeast Houston Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas
The Houston Police Department arrested four suspects who tried to pull off an attempted robbery in northeast Houston Friday afternoon.

Police say Micah Wilson, Ronald Toliver and Marlon Martin were arrested after they attempted to rob a cigarette supply vehicle near a gas station on Wayside and I-10.

According to reports, the fourth suspect, Terrance Jackson fled from the scene in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Jackson led police on a 9-mile chase, crashing his vehicle near Southmore and Allen-Genoa in Pasadena.

Police arrested Jackson who was carrying a loaded 9mm pistol.

Police believe there was another suspect in the vehicle with Jackson before he crashed out, but authorities are not able to confirm that information.

HPD says the men were suspects in numerous aggravated robbery offenses around the Houston area.

All four suspects were charged with second degree attempted aggravated robbery.

Jackson will face additional charges including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
