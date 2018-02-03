People are taking diarrhea medicine to get high

EMBED </>More Videos

This week, the FDA issued a warning about the anti-diarrhea medication, Loperamide known as Imodium. (KTRK)

This week, the FDA issued a warning about the anti-diarrhea medication, Loperamide known as Imodium.

Apparently, people are taking massive doses of it, trying to get high.

"There's no smart drug to abuse as a kid. This one's a really stupid one," Dr. Dan Gale said.

The Medical Journal reported that two people died overdosing on Loperamide.

Dr. Gale says most people abusing the drug are addicts, using it to treat severe withdrawal symptoms.

Reports say people are taking up to 200 times the recommended dose.

"The biggest safety issue is what happens to the heart. It disrupts our electrical pathways in our heart. When it happens, it's like flipping a switch. It's not like you feel a little bit worse and a little bit worse and then you die. You just collapse," Dr. Gale said.

While people may be buying large amounts of Imodium online, Tuesday, FDA announced it is working with manufactures to limit the number of doses in a package.

The published medical study says calls to poison control centers regarding these overdoses increased by 71 percent in three years. This warning indicates only a small number of people may using the medication to get high.

"It's pretty mild. It's nothing like actual heroin or high dose IV narcotics that people abuse," Dr. Gale said

Dr. Gale emphasizes the medication is not a narcotic and is perfectly safe as long as people take the recommended dose.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video