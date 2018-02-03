A girls varsity soccer coach in Texas is on Administrative leave after a photograph surfaced showing the coach and the team making obscene gestures.The photo showed Rockwall Heath High School varsity soccer team flipping the bird with their coach standing behind them."Even if the kids are 18, that should not be happening in school at all. I believe the man should be fired on the spot," Todd Christian said.The coach wasn't fired, instead Marco Duran was placed on paid leave, per the districts policy.According to the school's website, Duran has been a coach and sign language teacher for 16 years."I would have to say looking at the photo and looking at the man smiling he absolutely had to not be using judgment," Christian said.Many parents with kids attending Heath High School were upset about the photo and questioned Duran's judgment."Because of course social media, everybody sees everything. All it takes is one post and it's gone everywhere. Obviously, he didn't care enough about his job or his students let them post something like that," Ashanti Wright said.As for the students, the school says they have taken action against them, but wouldn't give any details.