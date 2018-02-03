1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Texas City

Two people shot after a late night argument at Fish Place in Texas City. A man died and a woman is in the hospital. The shooter is on the run. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XRZjB9fgeI — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) February 3, 2018

Texas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured Saturday morning.Police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of FM 1765 around 2:17 a.m.According to reports, several people were involved in an altercation at the Fish Place.Police say the argument escalated and moved across the street before an unknown suspect shot a man in the stomach and a woman in the leg.Both victims were transported to Mainland Center Hospital, where the male was pronounced dead.Police say the woman is in stable condition and expected to survive.Police are unaware what started the altercation. They are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 409-945-TIPS.