1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of FM 1765 around 2:17 a.m.

According to reports, several people were involved in an altercation at the Fish Place.



Police say the argument escalated and moved across the street before an unknown suspect shot a man in the stomach and a woman in the leg.

Both victims were transported to Mainland Center Hospital, where the male was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police are unaware what started the altercation. They are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 409-945-TIPS.
