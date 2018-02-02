Got an unpaid traffic ticket in Conroe? Judge offers amnesty

If you have unpaid traffic tickets in Conroe, the municipal judge in the town is offering some mercy to you.Judge Michael Davis is offering amnesty to those people who have outstanding warrants for traffic tickets beginning on Monday.Anyone who wants to take up the judge on the offer can contact the city's warrant officers to make arrangements.Those who take up to offer may have their warrants lifted and a possible fine reduction.For those who leave the matter unresolved, the court says it will conduct a large scale warrant round up involving other agencies.You can contact Officers Everitt and McCreary at 936-522-3380.The offers runs through Feb. 22.