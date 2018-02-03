WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas --A fight between two teenage girls took a bizarre turn when one of the girls appeared to remove her pants because they were too tight to fight in.
WREG reported that the half-naked fight happened during lunchtime at the Academies of West Memphis. Both girls were arrested.
A witness told WREG that the students were in the gym by themselves with no adult supervision.
In the video, the pant-less girl can be seen being thrown into a trophy display glass.
It is not clear what charges the girls are facing because they are juveniles.
The fight is under investigation.