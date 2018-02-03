Student removes pants during school fight because they were 'too tight to fight in'

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas --
A fight between two teenage girls took a bizarre turn when one of the girls appeared to remove her pants because they were too tight to fight in.

WREG reported that the half-naked fight happened during lunchtime at the Academies of West Memphis. Both girls were arrested.

A witness told WREG that the students were in the gym by themselves with no adult supervision.

In the video, the pant-less girl can be seen being thrown into a trophy display glass.

It is not clear what charges the girls are facing because they are juveniles.

The fight is under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldstudent arrestedviral videofightschool fight
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos