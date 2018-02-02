The YES Prep East End basketball team doesn't have a state-of-the-art gym, or an intimidating line-up. What the East End Lady Explorers do have, is heart and desire.Martin Rather is their head coach and he is only 20 years old."I applied for 20 some odd positions and it happened to be here for a girls' varsity program," said Rather. "We had to overcome some obstacles, we didn't have a winning tradition, and we don't have a home gym for games, but because the team bought in the process, we have been able to turn it around."This season, the team won 18 games and made the playoffs. All of this success taking place, while Rather was still attending Rice as a three-year senior. He even gets some help from the school's basketball program."I'm really lucky to have a fantastic relationship with Rice basketball coach Scott Perra," said Rather. "He has mentored me as a coach, allowing me to go to their practices, he has invited the team to multiple Rice games this year."Rather has a rather familiar last name. He is the grandson of broadcasting legend, Dan Rather. In fact, his grandfather, gave him the best piece of advice before the biggest game of the year."I called him and asked him, what advice, would you give to the team? He said, you have to tell them to be steady, be calm and be steady."