FOOD & DRINK

Pizza In Houston: 3 New Spots To Try

3 new pizza spots in Houston you need to try (KTRK)

By Hoodline
If you've got pizza on the brain, you're in luck: we've found three new Houston eateries that will quell your craving. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some pizza.

Empire Pizza


11805 Westheimer Rd., Westchase

Photo: Empire Pizza/Yelp

Along with signature pies and pizza by the slice, Empire Pizza offers sandwiches, salads and desserts on its extensive menu.

For pizza, find items like the chicken bacon ranch, eggplant salad pie, and "Grandma's Pizza" with fresh mozzarella, chunky tomato, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 22 reviews, Empire Pizza has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Tristan E., who reviewed Empire Pizza on January 13th, wrote: "Awesome new place that just opened. Straight outta Jersey, their pizza, salads and sandwiches are the best around. Oh yea, and they have awesome fat sandwiches! Woo! Customer service is top notch."

And Lou G. said, "Due to time constraints, I only had pepperoni pinwheel. There was a 15-minute wait until it's heated thoroughly. It's kind of salty for me. But the amount of mozzarella overwhelmed my sense of reality. I'll be back to try salad pies and stromboli."

Empire Pizza is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.

Marco's Pizza


5440 El Dorado Blvd., Clear Lake

Large thick pepperoni melt. | Photo: Michelle H./Yelp

Marco's Pizza is a national pizza chain that has 28 locations in Houston. It features an extensive menu, with pizzas, subs, wings, salads, breads and desserts on offer.

For pizza, look for offerings like the "Pepperoni Magnifico" with old-world pepperoni and a three-cheese blend; the "Chicken Fresco" with grilled chicken and bacon; and the "Garden" with mushrooms, black olives, onions and sliced tomatoes.

Marco's Pizza currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Michelle H. noted: "Another pie shop in the neighborhood? A-ok by me--especially when it's this good. Snuggled in the new shopping center next to The Reserve lies Marco's. I approached this like I would any other chain: with average expectations, that is. Boy, did they prove me wrong! "

Yelper Carolyn G. wrote: "Everything was quite tasty, and I love that this location makes our area feel like a community. A family-friendly place for sure."

Marco's Pizza is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.

Luna Pizzeria


7705 Westheimer Rd., Westchase

Photo: Afkham N./Yelp

Luna Pizzeria recently moved onto the neighborhood with its newest location, previously Top It Pizza. The local pizzeria also has locations in Kirby and the Heights.

On the menu, signature pies include a mushroom pizza with baby portabellos, shiitake and oyster mushrooms; as well as an arugula and prosciutto mushroom with a lemon vinaigrette drizzle. Customers can also build-their-own pizzas.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Luna Pizzeria has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Afkham N., who reviewed Luna Pizzeria on November 14th, wrote: "My entire existence revolves around their andouille pizza. I love the quality of ingredients and flavored that you get for the price.....in my book, this pizza qualifies as a gourmet pizza even without the caviar and the truffles and gold. It's that good."

And Anthony C. wrote: "Just like everyone else, I was shocked that Top It closed, but this is a great replacement...the decor is a lot nicer than you would expect from a pizza place, and the side of spices and fresh oregano is a nice touch."

Luna Pizzeria is open daily from 11am-10pm.
