Houston Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles did not testify against U.S. gymnastic team doctor Larry Nassar in his trial that found him guilty of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, but she said she was among them.At a YMCA luncheon in downtown Houston today, Biles was the keynote speaker, and she described the impact that the abuse had on her life."You know, it wasn't easy for me to come out about being sexually abused by our team doctor. I did a lot of compartmentalizing," Biles revealed. "When my parents would ask me about it, I would get all angry, and I would just say 'No!' They would leave it, because it's not something you want to pull out of someone."Biles trained at the Karolyi Camp and Gymnastics Center in Walker County. An investigation is underway to determine whether any of the abuse by Nassar occurred at the facility owned and operated by Bela Karolyi and his wife.The investigations are being conducted by the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.The center is not in operation now. The county judge said it appeared to be closed down several months ago. After the last summer Olympics, in which the team that included Biles left with medals, the Karolyis announced their retirement. Last year, Nassar went on trial."One day I was driving to the gym and I just lost it. Screaming, bawling when I realized I was a victim of it," Biles said at today's luncheonShe said she is not focusing on what happened, but how to move ahead."I got to talk to people about it," she said. "I'm going to my first therapy session soon. I go to counseling. I'm doing good. I'm doing good in the gym."It's not without its challenges either."Everyday is a struggle and everyday I realize it could help some other girls and boys going through the same thing, to not be afraid to speak up. It's something you should not be ashamed of," Biles said.Biles is also enrolled in online college classes and is in training to compete in another Olympics.