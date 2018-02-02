SPORTS

Simone Biles opens up over Larry Nassar abuse, says she's in therapy

EMBED </>More Videos

Biles hopes to inspire other abuse athletes after Nassar (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles did not testify against U.S. gymnastic team doctor Larry Nassar in his trial that found him guilty of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, but she said she was among them.

At a YMCA luncheon in downtown Houston today, Biles was the keynote speaker, and she described the impact that the abuse had on her life.

"You know, it wasn't easy for me to come out about being sexually abused by our team doctor. I did a lot of compartmentalizing," Biles revealed. "When my parents would ask me about it, I would get all angry, and I would just say 'No!' They would leave it, because it's not something you want to pull out of someone."

Biles trained at the Karolyi Camp and Gymnastics Center in Walker County. An investigation is underway to determine whether any of the abuse by Nassar occurred at the facility owned and operated by Bela Karolyi and his wife.

The investigations are being conducted by the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

READ MORE: Karolyi Ranch under investigation after Nassar sex crimes conviction

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Olympian Simone Biles, who trained at Karolyi Ranch, is speaking out after former U.S. Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar's sentencing.


The center is not in operation now. The county judge said it appeared to be closed down several months ago. After the last summer Olympics, in which the team that included Biles left with medals, the Karolyis announced their retirement. Last year, Nassar went on trial.

"One day I was driving to the gym and I just lost it. Screaming, bawling when I realized I was a victim of it," Biles said at today's luncheon
She said she is not focusing on what happened, but how to move ahead.

"I got to talk to people about it," she said. "I'm going to my first therapy session soon. I go to counseling. I'm doing good. I'm doing good in the gym."

It's not without its challenges either.

"Everyday is a struggle and everyday I realize it could help some other girls and boys going through the same thing, to not be afraid to speak up. It's something you should not be ashamed of," Biles said.

Biles is also enrolled in online college classes and is in training to compete in another Olympics.

FULL VIDEO: Simone Biles talks about the Nassar abuse and dealing with the scars of it

EMBED More News Videos

Simone Biles opens up about sexual abuse

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsgymnasticssex abuseabusesimone bileslarry nassarHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video