Teacher arrested after admitting he worked for Mexican drug trafficking organization

MCALLEN, Texas --
A teacher in McAllen, Texas was arrested and placed on administrative leave after admitting he worked for a Mexican drug trafficking organization.

Federal investigators say Jorge Ignacio Cavazos, a Spanish teacher at Lincoln Middle School, had been working for traffickers since 2016.

According to a criminal complaint against him, he was positively identified by an informant.

Cavazos told authorities he was responsible for receiving vehicles and extraditing packages of narcotics from hidden compartments, KGBT reported.
