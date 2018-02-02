MCALLEN, Texas --A teacher in McAllen, Texas was arrested and placed on administrative leave after admitting he worked for a Mexican drug trafficking organization.
Federal investigators say Jorge Ignacio Cavazos, a Spanish teacher at Lincoln Middle School, had been working for traffickers since 2016.
According to a criminal complaint against him, he was positively identified by an informant.
Cavazos told authorities he was responsible for receiving vehicles and extraditing packages of narcotics from hidden compartments, KGBT reported.