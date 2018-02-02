Tidehaven High School student dies after he was found in "medical distress"

EMBED </>More Videos

High school student dies after being found in "medical distress." (KTRK)

ELMATON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Tidehaven High School student has died after being found in "medical distress."

According to the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the high school around 7:52 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the 17-year-old student was in "medical distress," officials said.

The high school senior was taken to Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City. He was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

An autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.

Statement released by Tidehaven ISD:
"This morning there was a tragic incident at Tidehaven ISD and one of our student's has passed away. Tidehaven ISD staff responded immediately and called emergency services who responded and transported the student to a local hospital. We are working with our students and staff today and will make counseling resources available to them as needed. Out of respect for the family, and due to privacy laws, we are unable to provide further details regarding the incident at this time. There is no reason to believe that there is a threat to our students or campus at this time. Please be assured that the health and safety of Tidehaven ISD students is our top priority.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the Tidehaven ISD community."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child deathstudent diesMatagorda County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video