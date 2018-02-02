ELMATON, Texas (KTRK) --A Tidehaven High School student has died after being found in "medical distress."
According to the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the high school around 7:52 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the 17-year-old student was in "medical distress," officials said.
The high school senior was taken to Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City. He was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.
An autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.
Statement released by Tidehaven ISD:
"This morning there was a tragic incident at Tidehaven ISD and one of our student's has passed away. Tidehaven ISD staff responded immediately and called emergency services who responded and transported the student to a local hospital. We are working with our students and staff today and will make counseling resources available to them as needed. Out of respect for the family, and due to privacy laws, we are unable to provide further details regarding the incident at this time. There is no reason to believe that there is a threat to our students or campus at this time. Please be assured that the health and safety of Tidehaven ISD students is our top priority.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the Tidehaven ISD community."