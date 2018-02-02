A Tidehaven High School student has died after being found in "medical distress."According to the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the high school around 7:52 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the 17-year-old student was in "medical distress," officials said.The high school senior was taken to Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City. He was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.An autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.