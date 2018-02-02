HERO

Survivor of head-on crash thanks his heroes during 'Lifesaver Luncheon'

EMBED </>More Videos

A survivor of a head-on crash got to thank the people who saved his life during a lifesaver luncheon at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who survived life-threatening injuries sustained in a head-on car crash late last year got a chance to thank the people who saved him.

On Wednesday, Juan Ayala got to show his appreciation to the EMS technicians and hospital staff at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital during a Lifesaver Luncheon.

Through tears, Ayala was full of appreciation when he met with his heroes.

"I thank them that they were there to be there, to get me out. And I want to thank y'all," Ayala expressed.

Ayala, who is still recovering from the crash, slipped into a coma after the crash. Three weeks later, Ayala woke, saying he'll remember that day also as the day the Astros won the World Series.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhealthhospitalcrashheroHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Dickinson teen being honored for heroism during Hurricane Harvey
Dog gets shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
'Hero' pretends to be girl's mom to stop attempted kidnapping
Hero student shot saving 20 classmates in Florida massacre
More hero
SOCIETY
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video