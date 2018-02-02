HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man who survived life-threatening injuries sustained in a head-on car crash late last year got a chance to thank the people who saved him.
On Wednesday, Juan Ayala got to show his appreciation to the EMS technicians and hospital staff at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital during a Lifesaver Luncheon.
Through tears, Ayala was full of appreciation when he met with his heroes.
"I thank them that they were there to be there, to get me out. And I want to thank y'all," Ayala expressed.
Ayala, who is still recovering from the crash, slipped into a coma after the crash. Three weeks later, Ayala woke, saying he'll remember that day also as the day the Astros won the World Series.