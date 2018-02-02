A man who survived life-threatening injuries sustained in a head-on car crash late last year got a chance to thank the people who saved him.On Wednesday, Juan Ayala got to show his appreciation to the EMS technicians and hospital staff at Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital during a Lifesaver Luncheon.Through tears, Ayala was full of appreciation when he met with his heroes."I thank them that they were there to be there, to get me out. And I want to thank y'all," Ayala expressed.Ayala, who is still recovering from the crash, slipped into a coma after the crash. Three weeks later, Ayala woke, saying he'll remember that day also as the day the Astros won the World Series.