Are you causing road rage? Take the quiz

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are your habits on the road driving you mad?
According to the American Safety Council, 66 percent of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving behavior. About 37 percent of aggressive driving incidents involve a firearm.
Experts observe certain situations give way may trigger road rage in others, including switching lanes without a turn signal and failing to check your blind spot before switching lanes.
Take our quiz below and see whether you're truly anger-prone on the roadway.
