ROAD RAGE

Are you causing road rage? Take the quiz

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman says she and her 3-year-old daughter were in the crosshairs of this man's gun on I-10 this afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are your habits on the road driving you mad?

According to the American Safety Council, 66 percent of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving behavior. About 37 percent of aggressive driving incidents involve a firearm.

Experts observe certain situations give way may trigger road rage in others, including switching lanes without a turn signal and failing to check your blind spot before switching lanes.

Take our quiz below and see whether you're truly anger-prone on the roadway.
MOBILE USERS: If you are unable to see the quiz below, click here.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficroad ragehighwaysfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD RAGE
Apparent road rage fight spills into busy intersection
Chevy Chase kicked during road rage incident
Avoiding road rage could be as simple as changing the radio
Katy man allegedly punched teen during road rage incident
Motorcyclist kills driver in road rage incident, police say
More road rage
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video