Houston's 'Mattress Mack' sends Trae Tha Truth to Super Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's Mattress Mack is easily known as the man who keeps on giving.

As you may know, Mack worked with iHeart Media to select four people who spent their time going above and beyond during Hurricane Harvey to Super Bowl.

Several Houstonians nominated Trae Tha Truth as one of Houston's Big Givers, so Mack decided to send him to the big game as well.

Trae is known for going above and beyond for those in need. During Hurricane Harvey, Trae went out on boat rescues, helped with donation drives, donated building materials to those in need and helped families rebuild their homes.

Trae is still fighting the good fight through his organization Relief Gang. His organization is still working and accepting donations to help families rebuild.

