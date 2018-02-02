EDUCATION

University of Houston ending school wide commencement celebrations

EMBED </>More Videos

The University of Houston just announced major changes to their 2018 commencement ceremonies. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The University of Houston just announced major changes to their 2018 commencement ceremonies.

According to the University, graduations will now take place in smaller ceremonies by college, where each student will be individually recognized by name.

The University says after three years of holding graduation ceremonies at the TDECU Stadium, they have decided the venue is not ideal because of unpredictable weather, and because a very large number of students were not allowed to walk on stage and have their names announced.

"The university's number one priority has always been to shine the spotlight on students, from the first University of Houston Commencement, held in Miller Memorial Theater in Hermann Park in 1934, when 80 students received their diplomas, to the most recent University of Houston Commencement at TDECU Stadium, when close to 9,000 students were awarded their degrees."

Each graduation ceremony will still be titled University Commencement.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstongraduationcollegecollege studentsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video