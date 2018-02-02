The University of Houston just announced major changes to their 2018 commencement ceremonies.According to the University, graduations will now take place in smaller ceremonies by college, where each student will be individually recognized by name.The University says after three years of holding graduation ceremonies at the TDECU Stadium, they have decided the venue is not ideal because of unpredictable weather, and because a very large number of students were not allowed to walk on stage and have their names announced."The university's number one priority has always been to shine the spotlight on students, from the first University of Houston Commencement, held in Miller Memorial Theater in Hermann Park in 1934, when 80 students received their diplomas, to the most recent University of Houston Commencement at TDECU Stadium, when close to 9,000 students were awarded their degrees."Each graduation ceremony will still be titled University Commencement.