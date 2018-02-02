Chick-fil-A is officially America's favorite fast food restaurant

Chick-fil-A is officially America's highest ranking restaurant in food, service, worth, facilities and brand appeal, according to Sandelman's Awards of Excellence.
Chick-fil-A won top honors for customer satisfaction, with a score of 64 out of 100 in ratings from 994,000 fast food restaurants representing 76 U.S. markets. Here are the top 10 fast food restaurants:
1 Chick-fil-A
2 In-N-Out Burger
3 Raising Cane's
4 la Madeleine
5 Torchy's Tacos
6 Five Guys
7 Lion's Choice
8 P. Terry's
9 Habit
10 Mod Pizza
Sandleman said the top ten chains were excellent in taste and the quality of their food. Other factors were health and kid appeal.
"These chains excel because they have great tasting food and they've built trust and nurtured a personal connection with their users," Sandelman's said.
