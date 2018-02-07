2 new spots to score bubble tea in Houston

Zero Degrees
6927 FM 1960 Rd W., Willowbrook
Photo: Zero Degrees/Yelp
With multiple locations across Texas, Zero Degrees specializes in bubble and fruit tea, as well as a wide variety of snacks.
Drinks include offerings like the strawberry horchata, sea salt green tea and the mangonada. Customers can also build their own with different kinds of jellies and tapioca offerings.
It also allows customers to try different kinds of teas with its split cups, which can hold two different kinds of drinks.
Yelp users are generally positive about Zero Degrees, which currently holds four stars out of 42 reviews on the site.
Yelper Ly N., who reviewed Zero Degrees on January 28th, wrote: "New place on the north side! Now I no longer have to drive down to Bellaire to fulfill my Ube obsession! I recommend: ube smoothie, sea salt green tea, popcorn chicken, and hot cheeto fries."
And Sabrina N. wrote: "Came at 1:30pm on a Tuesday, and it wasn't packed, so it was perfect. I enjoyed that there's finally a boba place on the north side that also serves food. I got the elote, popcorn chicken and truffle fries."
Zero Degrees is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
Bubble Egg
9188 Bellaire Blvd., Sharpstown
Photo: Nancy D./Yelp
Bubble Egg specializes in Hong Kong-style bubble waffles, ice cream and bubble teas.
Customers can customize their teas with toppings that include ice cream, tapioca or jellies. Green and black teas come in flavors like mango, strawberry and lychee. There are also signature drinks like "mocktails" with strawberry and mint.
With a four-star rating out of 53 reviews on Yelp, Bubble Egg has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Truc T., who reviewed Bubble Egg on January 20th, wrote: "A small corner shop located in the Tapioca House shopping center. The wait is a bit long, since they are still fairly new. I waited for about 30 minutes for my bubble waffles and black milk tea."
Bubble Egg is open Monday-Thursday from 2pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-10pm.