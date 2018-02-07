FOOD & DRINK

2 new spots to score bubble tea in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Two new spots to get bubble tea in Houston (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Nothing beats bubble tea--and if you're in the mood to enjoy some in Houston, we've found two new places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some tea with tapioca.

Zero Degrees


6927 FM 1960 Rd W., Willowbrook

Photo: Zero Degrees/Yelp

With multiple locations across Texas, Zero Degrees specializes in bubble and fruit tea, as well as a wide variety of snacks.

Drinks include offerings like the strawberry horchata, sea salt green tea and the mangonada. Customers can also build their own with different kinds of jellies and tapioca offerings.

It also allows customers to try different kinds of teas with its split cups, which can hold two different kinds of drinks.

Yelp users are generally positive about Zero Degrees, which currently holds four stars out of 42 reviews on the site.

Yelper Ly N., who reviewed Zero Degrees on January 28th, wrote: "New place on the north side! Now I no longer have to drive down to Bellaire to fulfill my Ube obsession! I recommend: ube smoothie, sea salt green tea, popcorn chicken, and hot cheeto fries."

And Sabrina N. wrote: "Came at 1:30pm on a Tuesday, and it wasn't packed, so it was perfect. I enjoyed that there's finally a boba place on the north side that also serves food. I got the elote, popcorn chicken and truffle fries."

Zero Degrees is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.

Bubble Egg


9188 Bellaire Blvd., Sharpstown

Photo: Nancy D./Yelp
Bubble Egg specializes in Hong Kong-style bubble waffles, ice cream and bubble teas.

Customers can customize their teas with toppings that include ice cream, tapioca or jellies. Green and black teas come in flavors like mango, strawberry and lychee. There are also signature drinks like "mocktails" with strawberry and mint.

With a four-star rating out of 53 reviews on Yelp, Bubble Egg has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Truc T., who reviewed Bubble Egg on January 20th, wrote: "A small corner shop located in the Tapioca House shopping center. The wait is a bit long, since they are still fairly new. I waited for about 30 minutes for my bubble waffles and black milk tea."

Bubble Egg is open Monday-Thursday from 2pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video