A middle school student in the Heights ran to campus for help after being attacked on the way home Wednesday afternoon.The attack took place at Halbert Park. Houston police say the 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest area, but will be fine.HISD confirms the Hamilton Middle School student ran back to the school for help. School officials called an ambulance for the boy.Police say three 14-year-olds are suspected in the stabbing, but no arrests have been made.